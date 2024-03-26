Cartwright: $15.35 million coming back to Northeast Pennsylvania

Mar. 25—WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright on Monday said one of his top priorities is to deliver federal tax dollars back to the people he serves.

That said, Cartwright, D-Moosic, announced that $15.35 million in federal funding is headed back to Northeastern Pennsylvania after the $1.2 trillion Fiscal Year 2024 government funding package passed the House on Friday and was signed into law on Saturday.

"In the three years since Community Project Funding was reintroduced, I've successfully fought for more than $83 million in Community Project Funding dollars for Northeastern Pennsylvania," Cartwright said. "These projects will make a real difference in our district by strengthening infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs, supporting public safety, and boosting economic development."

For the third year in a row, Cartwright said he secured funding for all his Community Project Funding requests in

Cartwright's FY24 funding highlights include:

—$8.84 million in infrastructure and transportation upgrades towards the return of passenger rail as well as water treatment, flood protection and paving projects throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe and Pike counties.

—$2.9 million to further develop a Luzerne County-based industrial hemp research and manufacturing collaboration.

—$2.6 million in support of local law enforcement, police and emergency first responders throughout Lackawanna, Monroe and Luzerne counties.

The $2.6 million in regional law enforcement funding includes $963,000 for the newly formed Wyoming Area Regional Police Department for police cruisers, body cameras and other essential equipment.

Formed on Jan. 1, 2023, the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department serves Wyoming, West Wyoming, West Pittston and Exeter boroughs as well as Exeter Township.

"The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department is grateful for the efforts of Congressman Cartwright in securing these federal funds," said Michael Turner, Chief of Police for the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department. "New cruisers and upgraded equipment will help us better respond to emergencies and protect the residents of Luzerne County. When it comes to providing the highest level of police services possible to all the communities we serve, this money will prove essential."

Another $637,195 is going to the City of Scranton for a new Emergency Operations and Training Center, a mixed-use facility that will house emergency response personnel (police, fire and emergency medical services) and will serve Lackawanna County and surrounding municipalities.

The Monroe County District Attorney's office will also receive $1,009,000 for the county's Safety First Network Project and its Major Crimes Case Unit. This project will fund information-sharing and vital communication upgrades to infrastructure and technology, moving the county emergency network to a digital system. The upgrades will help the Monroe County Safety First Network serve citizens through quicker and more efficient responses and investigations of criminal activity and emergencies.

Transportation/Infrastructureupgrades — $8.84 million

The $8.84 million will go towards restoring passenger rail; expanding the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport; improving roads, bridges and highways; and will address aging water infrastructure that threatens public health and safety.

The return of passenger rail from NEPA to NYC, $1.6 million, will contribute to the local share of a $3.7 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant for the replacement of 42,956 railroad ties on the Pocono Mainline.

In December, Cartwright announced that the Federal Railroad Administration is including Northeastern Pennsylvania in its Corridor Identification and Development (ID) Program, a major milestone in reestablishing direct passenger rail service between Scranton, the Poconos and New York City.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport terminal expansion and improvements, $980,000, will expand the main terminal by approximately 10,000 square feet and will increase the security screening area. Funds will also go towards the purchase of advanced screening technology and the introduction of an additional exit lane for off-boarding passengers to help reduce the overcrowding that currently exists when departing and arriving passengers cross over each other near the airport's stairs and escalators.

Cartwright's FY2024 infrastructure projects will also help improve the region's waterways while safeguarding people's health, providing flood protection, and boosting local economies.

These projects include:

—Clinton Township Wastewater Treatment Plan Clarifier Replacement — $959,757.

—Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority East Interceptor Rehabilitation Project — $959,757.

—Brodhead Creek Regional Authority Water Main Replacement — $1 million.

—Lackawanna County Dam No. 5 Spillway Rehabilitation Project — $1,383,069.

—Blakely Healthy Living and Wellness Center — $1 million.

—Industrial Hemp Collaboration — $2.9 million.

"The federal funding I secured for this industrial hemp collaboration will boost an industry that was once a staple of Pennsylvania's economy and today presents further opportunities for new businesses, farm income, good-paying jobs and environmentally sound products," Cartwright added. "Industrial hemp offers an excellent opportunity to grow a whole new industry in Northeast Pennsylvania from the ground up."

