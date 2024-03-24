New carts, improved grounds springing up at Fairview

Mar. 23—Fairview Golf Course is swinging into the 2024 season with new golf carts and improved course conditions to grow its membership.

The St. Joseph City Council approved the lease for 15 newer model golf carts for three years. Each year, the lease will require a payment of $12,150 per year from the city. The current carts at the course are 2014 models and the newer ones are from 2018.

Jeremy Weiss, course manager, said getting the newer carts in rotation for those who play at Fairview will be a nice addition.

"They'd been kind of used quite a bit, they were not in the best of shape," he said of the older carts. "It's going to be going to be much better for the golfers."

Weiss is also new to his position at Fairview, taking over as manager at the beginning of March. He said he looks forward to working with other city officials to put the course in a successful position.

"All of us working together for the same goal, which is get the rounds up, membership up to get Fairview back to where it was and even improve it to where it was before," Weiss said.

News-Press NOW previously reported some Fairview greens were shut down after issues with reseeding and inability to have sod installed. There were also issues with the course's water system.

Weiss said the facility is moving in the right direction now. Areas sod is being installed and areas that received grass seeding are coming in well.

He also adds that new water irrigation has been added around all greens at the course.

"It's looking like it's going to be a good year, it looks like everything is coming back. We're looking forward to it," Weiss said.

With the changes and the progress the course has made, Weiss said it's a great opportunity to pick up a lifelong sport.

"Golf is one of the one of the few sports where you can actually have multiple generations," Weiss said. "We've got 80- to 90-year-olds out here playing. It's just a wonderful game to get out, get some exercise. Just enjoy it with the family and just enjoy the outdoors."

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.