Cartoon Sex-Ed Book for Kids!?

Sexual Health Educator Emmalinda MacLean and Sex Therapist Dr. Fran Walfish join The Doctors to discuss a controversial sex education book for young children. “Mommy Laid an Egg, or Where Do Babies Come From?” uses cartoony pictures to illustrate how babies are made, as well as how children THINK babies are made. But do pictures of naked couples go too far for a young audience?

Says Emmalinda,“I looked at the book, and I thought it was charming. A little weird, but not harmful.” She believes that having accurate information and knowing the correct names for body parts is empowering for children.

Dr. Fran agrees that sex education is important, but feels this book has a mismatch between the childish illustrations and the information it contains. “The language and the cartoon figures look like they’re targeted at preschool-age children. But the narrative and the content went way too far – too much, too soon!”

Emmalinda points out that the drawings are very vague – you can’t tell what the couples, depicted floating with balloons or riding a skateboard are doing, just that they’re touching. The pictures aren’t graphic, but they do show that mommies and daddies love each other and have fun together.

“I’m just upset because they aren’t wearing helmets on the skateboard!” quips ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork. “Safe sex is non-concussive sex.”

Dr. Fran recommends waiting until a child asks where a baby comes from to answer their questions honestly and accurately. She’s a fan of the book “Where Did I Come From?” for early sex education.

Images courtesy of the book “Mommy Laid an Egg, or Where Do Babies Come From?”