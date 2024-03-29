Carthage shines at ’24 Missouri FCCLA Conference

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Students from Carthage High School made their mark at the 2024 Missouri Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference.

The conference was held from March 17 to 19, 2024, at the Margaritaville Lake Resort and Conference Center in Osage Beach. It drew nearly 1,600 delegates from all corners of Missouri, representing over 8,600 members. This platform served Carthage FCCLA to demonstrate their dedication and achievements. Led by local chapters advisors Sonora Jones and Courtney Martinie, 17 Carthage FCCLA student members participated in various activities and competitions.

Carthage High School received accolades for their performances during the 2023-2024 school year. These included the “Show Me 5 Award,” “Give Me 10 Award,” and “Shoot for 20 Award” for their growth in membership. Additionally, individual members Seth Chriswell, Aubree Peak, and Hayden Sanders were recognized for completing all 5 units of the FCClA National Program Power of One.



















Under the theme “Missouri FCCLA: Out of this World,” the conference showcased the innovative spirit and leadership initiatives of Missouri FCCLA members. Among the standout achievements, Carthage students Anna Forbes and Valerie Vang secured a gold rating and 5th place in the Focus on Children category, while Eva Cancinos Lopez, Andrea Garrido Reyes, and Stacey Vaquerra Guerra earned a bronze rating and 5th place in Sustainability Challenge. Gabe Fewin clinched a bronze rating and 4th place in Baking and Pastry, and Sarah Renteria and Yaneidy Vela secured a silver rating and 3rd place in Promote & Publicize FCCLA.

Notably, Aneidy Garza Maldonado, Perla Oxlaj Ignacio, and Emeli Vargas-Trujillo attained a gold rating and 3rd place in Hospitality & Tourism, whereas Hailey Barrera, Alondra Gomez, and Vanessa Marroquin achieved a gold rating and 3rd place in Chapter in Review Portfolio, earning the honor of representing Missouri at Nationals this summer in Seattle, Washington.

Beyond competitions, students had the opportunity to participate in workshops focusing on leadership development, community service, career preparation, and healthy living. The conference also featured exhibits from Missouri colleges, universities, and vendors, enriching the learning experience.

FCCLA is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization aimed to provide opportunities to students through family and consumer sciences.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.