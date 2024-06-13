Carthage residents asked to weigh in on potential utility rate hike

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage residents are asked to weigh in on a proposed utility rate increase.

During the June 25 Carthage City Council meeting, a public hearing for approval of an increase to electric, water, and wastewater rates will be held.

Previously, the city Budget Ways and Means Committee said they would recommend at least a 3.7% rate increase to the city council.

Those services are provided by the Carthage Water and Electric Plant (CWEP).

On June 25, residents of Carthage are invited to give feedback to council about the proposed increase. The public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Carthage City Hall.

