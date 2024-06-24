Carthage man sentenced to 3 to 9 years in prison for fatal DWI crash

Jun. 24—WATERTOWN — A Carthage man was sentenced Monday to up to nine years in state prison for causing the death of another man when he crashed his vehicle while driving intoxicated in May 2023.

Peter R. Schroy, 55, was sentenced in Jefferson County Court to three to nine years in prison after pleading guilty March 19 to manslaughter, reckless driving, aggravated driving while intoxicated and speeding.

State police said that Schroy was driving in excess of 100 mph on Route 26 just south of Cole Road in the area of Carthage Central High School in the town of Champion when the 2019 Ford pickup truck he was operating exited the west shoulder of the road and struck several trees on May 4, 2023.

A passenger, Donald Gerber, 56, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Schroy was treated at Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, for unspecified injuries.

In addition to the prison term, Schroy was assessed fines and court surcharges totaling $1,395.