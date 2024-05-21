Carthage Council discusses impeachment of Mayor at special meeting

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Another special city council meeting took place in Carthage on Monday evening (5/20), where council members revisited a resolution to impeach Mayor, Dan Rife.

On Friday (5/17), Rife’s attorney, Christopher Thornton, vetoed the resolution, citing the mayor’s authority to veto anything that deals with city finances.

But, at Monday’s meeting, Special Counsel for the City, Paul Martin made a point of order, saying Rife did not have the authority to veto the resolution — adding it was both against the law (Missouri Statute) and against parliamentary procedure.

However, the Missouri Statute Martin cited states that the mayor’s compensation is not a reason for consideration regarding a conflict of interest.

Missouri Revised Statute — Section 105.452

Prohibited acts by elected and appointed public officials and employees

1. No elected or appointed official or employee of the state or any political subdivision thereof shall:

(1) Act or refrain from acting in any capacity in which he is lawfully empowered to act as such an official or employee by reason of any payment, offer to pay, promise to pay, or receipt of anything of actual pecuniary value paid or payable, or received or receivable, to himself or any third person, including any gift or campaign contribution, made or received in relationship to or as a condition of the performance of an official act, other than compensation to be paid by the state or political subdivision.

Tiffany Cossey

Paul Martin

Lori Leece, Dan Rife

The council is now moving forward with the impeachment trial. It will begin on Wednesday, June 5 at 4:00 p.m.

During Monday’s special council meeting, Councilmember, Lori Leece continued to question the charges against Rife.

“Believe me, if there was proof against the mayor or against our city administrator, I would definitely be the first to vote against them, but there has been no proof given to me. They’re just trying to hurry this through so that they can impeach our mayor and fire our city administrator, and it’s wrong,” said Councilmember Leece.

| The Latest From Carthage City Council:

(Story Date: April 9, 2024 – Present)

Included in the impeachment bill is the hiring of another attorney who would serve as the judge during the proceedings.

That attorney comes at a cost of $250 per hour, and $125 per hour in travel expenses.

These costs would be in addition to the $250 per hour the council has already approved to pay Paul Martin, who will prosecute Rife in the impeachment trial. Those fees will come out of the city’s budget.

Rife has to pay for his own attorney.

Bill of Impeachment

Substitute-Bill-of-Impeachment_Concerning-The-Removal-Of-Dan-Rife-From-Office-Of-MayorDownload

Resolution 2042

Resolution Concerning Removal of Mayor, Dan Rife

Substitute-Resolution-2042_Concerning-The-Removal-Of-Dan-Rife-From-Office-Of-MayorDownload

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.