Carthage Council appoints interim city administrator at special meeting

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The start of the work week included yet another special city council meeting in Carthage — the eighth one since April 2, when five new members were elected.

On the agenda Monday night (6/3) was the discussion and possible vote to reschedule or indefinitely delay the hearing to impeach Carthage Mayor, Dan Rife.

Councilmembers went into a closed session for approximately ten minutes to talk it over. However, according to Rife, several members took issue with his attorney being there.

On Friday, Rife’s attorney, Christopher Thornton filed a temporary restraining order against the city on his client’s behalf.

After the closed session, there was no further discussion, so Rife’s impeachment hearing is still slated to begin Wednesday, June 5 at 4:00 p.m.

Also at Monday night’s special meeting, councilmembers appointed Assistant City Administrator, Traci Cox as the interim city administrator. She’ll fill the void left by Greg Dagnan, who was fired last Thursday (5/30).

“I think she’ll do fine. Yeah, she’ll do great. She’s been here long enough, she knows everybody, and everybody trusts her knowledge and so yeah, it’ll be great,” said Mayor Rife.

“I’m very thankful for the appointment and for the confidence the Council has in me, however, it is bittersweet that I’m filling in for Greg and his department,” said Cox.

Cox has requested a separate meeting with councilmembers to outline the expectations of her role as interim city administrator.

Regarding the filing of a restraining order against the City of Carthage by Rife’s attorney — the city has responded, which you can read below:

