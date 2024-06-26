Carthage City Council approves utility rate hike

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Utility rates in the City of Carthage will increase for residents and businesses using Carthage Water and Electric (CWEP).

In a unanimous vote, the Carthage City Council approved a 3.7% utility rate hike Tuesday (6/25). That’s for all services provided by CWEP.

Councilmember, Alan Snow says electric, water, and sewer for the average resident in Carthage who uses all three, will increase by approximately $9 a month.

The rate increase will take effect July 1 and will also help cover salary increases for CWEP employees.

Snow says a big reason for the decision is due to the rate of inflation.

“We could not do an increase this year and come back next year and say it’s going to be a bigger increase, so we try and do smaller increases when we can do that, so we don’t make a major impact on a household budget,” said Councilmember Snow.

Also at tonight’s meeting, council members unanimously passed the city budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The total budget is just over $28 million dollars, with $18 million for the general fund.

