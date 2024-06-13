Carterville city administrator to resign

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The “help wanted” sign is going up at a Southwest Missouri city hall.

Carterville is looking for a new city administrator after Will Cline notified the city council he will be resigning.

He has been with the City of Carterville for 18 years, including stints as the police chief and head of public works.

A state audit of the city is pending, but the Carterville mayor says the resignation is unconnected to that financial review.

He has formed a search committee and says the job will soon be posted.

Cline’s last day is June 19.

