Carteret murder suspect arrested with handgun, court papers say

CARTERET - When a Washington state man was apprehended by police Wednesday following a daylong manhunt for the gunman responsible for fatally shooting one woman and critically injuring another, he was found armed with a 9mm handgun, for which he had no permit, and an extended magazine with bullets, according to court papers.

Court documents show that when Gaurav Gill, 19, was searched after he was arrested, a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm handgun was found in his waistband and an extended magazine with 9mm rounds was found in his front pocket, according to the criminal complaint which states Gill did not have a permit to carry the weapon.

Gill has been charged with murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the Wednesday morning shooting of two women on Roosevelt Avenue in West Carteret. A 29-year-old Carteret woman, who has been identified as Jasvir Kaur, died from her injuries while a 20-year-old Carteret woman remains in critical condition in the hospital, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office released this photo of the suspect in a Carteret shooting Wednesday that left one person dead.

The criminal complaint indicates Kaur was shot multiple times by a handgun and the other woman was shot at least once.

Court documents state Carteret police responded to Roosevelt Avenue on June 12 after receiving a report that two females had been shot. The victims were transported to separate hospitals and one of the victims was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Video surveillance of the area showed a man wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white sneakers fleeing after the shooting, according to court papers.

The sweatshirt that residents say the suspect dropped after the shooting on Clauss Street in Carteret.

One surveillance camera showed the same individual racking a firearm which ejected a 9mm round that was recovered. The round was the same caliber as the one recovered at the shooting crime scene, according to court documents.

Video surveillance also showed the same individual removing the black hoodie, which revealed a white T-shirt, and leaving the hoodie on the ground which was recovered. Additional surveillance footage showed the same man fleeing the area in the same clothing, now with a decal visible on the front of the white T-shirt, court documents state.

While searching the area police were notified that a man matching the description of the shooter was spotted in a resident’s backyard. Police responded to the area where the suspect was found wearing black pants, white sneakers and a white T-shirt with a decal and placed under arrest, court documents state.

A Ring camera video of the suspect's arrest posted on a Carteret public Facebook page showed a man wearing a white T-shirt standing in a yard near a green and white striped fence with his hands in the air as police instruct the man not to move. One officer was heard saying "we got him" before the man was handcuffed while lying face down on the grass.

