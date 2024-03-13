Carteret man killed in Roosevelt Avenue shooting: prosecutor

CARTERET – A 23-year-old borough man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the area of Roosevelt Avenue.

The man was identified as Evan Blozen, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday police received a report of a shooting in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and when officers arrived, they found Blozen with gunshot wounds, Ciccone said. He was taken to Hackensack Meridian Health Raritan Bay Medical Center where he died, the prosecutor said.

An initial investigation indicates the shooting was not random and there is no threat to the public, Ciccone said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact Carteret Sgt. Louis Maldonado at 732-541- 3852 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Javier Morillo at 732-745-8843.

