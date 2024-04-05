Carteret gets $600K in federal money for new OEM building

CARTERET - The borough has snared $637,195 in federal funds for a high-tech communications system at the new Office of Emergency Management (OEM) building, a $2.5 million project.

Rep Frank Pallone Jr, (D-District 6) secured the money as part of the federal Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

“We are thrilled and extremely grateful to Congressman Frank Pallone for these much-needed funds that go a long way to update and modernize our emergency preparedness and response to critical situations,” said Mayor Daniel J. Reiman. “As an urban coastal community that’s a stone’s throw from New York City, preparedness is key to preventing, mitigating, and recovering from natural and man-made disasters.”

Pallone said he was glad to deliver the money to help the Carteret OEM.

“This funding will help give first responders the resources they need to respond to emergencies quickly and efficiently,” Pallone said.

The new headquarters will allow a fully-staffed response team to better gather information and coordinate emergency responses. The OEM Building serves as a dispatch center and 911 backup call center.

The OEM headquarters will feature offices and conference areas where officials can develop and coordinate first responders.

The upgrades also will include storage space for non-perishable foods, bottled water, portable generators and other emergency equipment.

