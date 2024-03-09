A cartel might not be calling you, Visalia police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have been made aware of a new scam call involving alleged cartels in Visalia -The Visalia Police Department is asking citizens to not fall for these scam calls.

Officers say they were made aware that scammers have been making calls claiming to be a cartel. The call will come up as a local phone number, and the caller tells the victim they have kidnapped their child and will harm the child if they do not send money immediately.

The caller, police say, then instructs the victim to stay on the phone and go to the store to wire the funds.

Police say this is a scam call, and advise anyone who receives a suspicious call to:

Hang up and don’t engage with the caller.

Do not give out your personal information.

NEVER give out your banking information or payments by pre-paid cards.

They encourage residents to educate their parents and grandparents as they are often targeted.

