Carson Could Be HUD Secretary

Retired pediatric neurosurgeon Ben Carson said Tuesday he’s been offered a Cabinet position by President-elect Donald Trump, and Trump tweeted he thinks Carson would be a good choice to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"I would say that was one of the offers that is on the table," Carson said on Fox News, adding he would think and pray about it during the holiday weekend.

Trump said he’s gotten to know Carson, who was a rival for the Republican presidential nomination early in the primary season and then endorsed Trump. Trump Tuesday called Carson “a greatly talented person.”

Carson friend Armstrong Williams told the Hill HUD would be a perfect fit for Carson.

“There is no better position within administration where he could make a difference,” Williams said.

During the campaign, Trump promised to rebuild the nation’s inner cities, which he described as war zones. He also accused Democrats of ignoring the plight of African-Americans trapped within them.

Williams said Carson is considering the HUD post and is “honored” to be under consideration.

Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/Reuters

Until recently, Carson has said he’s not interested in serving in the Cabinet but changed his position Sunday, telling the “Fox Report Weekend” he was open to the possibility.

“Basically, I’ve said my preference is to be outside and to act as an adviser, but if after going through the process they all conclude it would be much better to have me in the Cabinet, I would have to give that very serious consideration,” Carson said. “It’s just not my preference.”

Carson also has been mentioned as a possible candidate to head the Education, Health and Human Services or Veterans Affairs departments.

“Well, there is no question I have very strong opinions about health care and how it should be returned to the private sector, and you -- the patients and the physicians -- should have a quality experience, not be forced into something,” Cason said on “Fox Report.” “And I also feel very strongly about education. I mean, you educate people, and you give them the keys to freedom. It doesn’t matter where they came from or what their background is, they write their own ticket.”

Carson grew up in an impoverished section of Detroit and during the campaign drew fire for some of the statements he made about his childhood, including a story in which he recounted attacking a fellow 14 year old. He denied lying about the incident, saying instead he might have been fuzzy about the details.

