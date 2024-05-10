These cars and trucks are thieves’ biggest targets in New York, national data shows

NEW YORK (NEXSTAR) – Thieves have switched up the vehicles they’re targeting most – and a social media trend may be to blame.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) recalculated its list of most frequently stolen cars with new data from 2023. In years past, full-size pickup trucks tended to top the list, but that’s no longer the case.

The classic American pickup truck has been dethroned by a company sedan when it comes to which vehicle is most frequently stolen. In 2023, the Hyundai Elantra took the top spot with more than 48,000 thefts reported nationwide.

Hyundai and Kia combined make up six of the 10 most frequently stolen models. Thefts of those two companies’ cars have skyrocketed – as much as 1000% – since 2020, when videos showing how to take advantage of the cars’ vulnerabilities and steal them started spreading on TikTok.

Hyundai ended up creating pop-up “clinics” around the country to give owners of the affected vehicles anti-theft software upgrades. Kia also announced security upgrades at the end of 2023.

As for the state of New York, it was much of the same at the top of the list with the Hyundai Elantra and Sonata taking two of the top three spots, with the Honda CR-V landing in between them at No. 2.

Here are the top 10 vehicles stolen most frequently in 2023 in the state of New York, according to NICB:

Rank Make/Model No. of thefts in 2023 1. Hyundai Elantra 1,575 2. Honda CR-V 1,456 3. Hyundai Sonata 1,168 4. Kia Sportage 1,105 5. Honda Accord 998 6. Kia Forte 870 7. Kia Optima 591 8. Honda Civic 555 9. Hyundai Tucson 522 10. Jeep Grand Cherokee 515

The NICB reports just over 1 million vehicles were reported stolen last year. While Illinois saw 32,715 vehicles stolen, an increase of 15% from last year. The group gathered its data from the National Crime Information Center.

Vehicle theft has been on the rise recently, according to FBI crime data. To avoid becoming a target, the NICB recommends parking in well-lit areas, never leave your keys in your vehicle, don’t leave your car alone while it’s running, and hide any valuables out of sight.

If your car is stolen, report it right away to law enforcement and your car insurance company. Quick reporting can help track down the car. NICB data shows nearly half of stolen cars are recovered within two days.

