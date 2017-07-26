Nt: China acts tough but actually it is a very coward nation. It always bullies other nations because of its huge size. However, when faces life and death situations China always cowardly folded. In 1268, China lost to Mongo, a much smaller country, and was ruled by Mongolian under the Yuan dynasty for almost a hundred years. China's last dynasty was not even Chinese; it was Manchurian, again a much smaller nation. When the Manchurians came China surrendered in the most humiliating ways that any nation could suffered: All Chinese men's heads were half shaved at the front and pony tails at the back. Cowardly, China accept that humiliating for over two hundred years. In the late 1800's China was conquered by 8 different countries, it again cowardly sold Taiwan to Japan. Taiwanese fought a bloody war for its independent from Japan. Now, China cowardly wants it back. At the beginning of the Tang Dynasty, China was intellectually corrupted. China sent its delegates to Tibet nation to learn a new philosophy, and brought home Tibet's bible to rule China. With Tibet's book Tang dynasty is generally regarded as a high point in Chinese civilization, and a golden age of cosmopolitan culture. Now Chinese cowardly claims Tibet belong to China. Further more, China is now cowardly using it huge size to grab lands, seas, from other smaller nations. China is an evil nation, but a coward evil nation. When people fight back it will cowardly fold just like it always has.