Cars hit in drive-by shooting in Kennewick, a week after gunshots pierce apartment

Several cars were hit by bullets in a drive by shooting Friday night in the 400 block of East 10th Ave. in Kennewick, according to police.

Several people called 911 to say they heard gunshots at about 11:40 p.m.

Police found parked cars hit by bullets and casings on the ground nearby. No one was hurt.

The suspect drove away and has not been located, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

Police believe the shooting was targeted toward a particular individual or group.

The shooting comes a week after several shots were fired into a unit at the Lakeside Apartments at West Clearwater Avenue and North Edison Street in Kennewick early in the morning of April 13.

Police said that also appeared to be a targeted rather than a random shooting.

Anyone with information on either incident may call 509-628-0333 or provide an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com.