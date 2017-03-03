What Cars Would You Buy For $45,000?

Its a bar game we like to play on AFTER/DRIVE, The Drives video podcast show: Name a price, then go on eBay and try and satisfy all your weird (read: absolutely normal) automotive proclivities. You do that by bench-buying anywhere from one to a zillion cars whose buy-it-now prices, taken together, fall within our movable price cap.

Thats what were doing this week, on the season premiere of AFTER/DRIVE. The Drives Mike Spinelli, along with Michael Prichinello and Zac Moseley from Classic Car Club Manhattan take their usual seats (sort of) in The Drives studio to try and assemble theoretical car collections using a laptop and eBay, and a make-believe $45,000. Yes, of course there are BMWs. But there are also some surprises (e.g., no Porsches).

Put your $45,000 garage pics in the comments below. You dont have to use eBay (its just the easiest), but limiting yourself to actual cars on the market makes it more interesting than picking cars out of the air. And as always, if you IRL buy any of the cars we mention in the show, youll win the Jim Bauer award and get some Classic Car Club swag. Happy hunting.

This article was originally published on TheDrive.com