Cars aren't supposed to be on Palm Beach's Lake Trail. So how did this one end up there?

It's not a sight Neill Engler expected on one of his frequent walks along Palm Beach's popular Lake Trail.

The path runs along the island's west side for 5 and a half miles, from South Lake Drive to just north of the Sailfish Club, providing stellar views of the Lake Worth Lagoon to walkers, joggers and bicyclists. Motorized vehicles are not allowed.

"I was walking from Royal Poinciana, and the next thing you know, there’s a police motorcycle coming down the Lake Trail, which you don’t see often," Engler said of his experience about 10 a.m. Saturday.

That's when he spotted it: A shiny black Cadillac sedan traveling north on the Lake Trail during what is a busy time on the trail by all accounts, particularly on a morning when the sun was out and a breeze rustled the palm trees.

Neill Engler took this photo of a black Cadillac sedan driving north along Palm Beach's Lake Trail near Eden Road on May 25. Police said the woman driving the car was confused.

Another police officer on foot walked past Engler, a real estate agent and general contractor who works on the island. A few other people were on the trail about the same time, and one of those people had called police to notify them of the wayward driver, police records show.

By the time police caught up with the Cadillac, its driver was near Eden Road, according to photos taken by Engler.

A Palm Beach Police dispatch log of the incident showed that the driver was a woman who became confused and ended up on the Lake Trail.

Signs are posted at points along the trail to make people aware of the rules that, "All electric and motorized modes of transport" are banned.

The only exceptions are for police or public works vehicles, or vehicles that are operating with a permit from the town's public works department.

Still, the occasional wayward traveler ends up on the Lake Trail.

Palm Beach Police have logged four similar incidents over the past two years, and in three of those cases, the car was gone by the time officers responded, spokesman Capt. Will Rothrock said.

The penalty for a first offense is $125, Rothrock said. That's followed by a $250 fine for a second offense, $400 for a third offense and $500 for a fourth and any subsequent offense.

Officers also can enforce a Florida law and issue a citation for a moving violation, which could lead to points and a $166 fine, Rothrock said.

The town's ordinance also bans animal-drawn vehicles from the Lake Trail.

Engler was glad to see that with as busy as the Lake Trail was on Saturday, no one was hurt.

"I walk regularly over there," he said. "It's just not anything I expected."

Kristina Webb is a reporter for Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.

