Carrying a gun on a Delaware campus could soon be a felony: Education roundup

Things are cooking right along in Legislative Hall.

And from a bill providing free lunch to any Delaware student already qualifying for free and reduced lunch, to another focused on extending School Safe Zones to university campuses in Delaware — education is on the mind.

Another bill, requiring the Department of Education to "update content standards and regulations using a non-exhaustive list of racial, ethnic, and cultural groups," also heads to the House floor for final consideration.

In this weekly roundup, we'll catch you up on these and more education updates you may have missed.

Free lunch bill, school safety zone changes advance in Dover

Bipartisan legislation passed the House last Tuesday, looking to require all public schools to offer free breakfasts and lunches to all students who are eligible for meals at reduced prices. Rep. Sherae'a Moore's bill, paired with fellow sponsors in Sen. Elizabeth "Tizzy" Lockman and Republican Rep. Bryan Shupe, could take effect as soon as next school year. It still needs to pass in the Senate and seek signature.

“Food insecurity is not only hard on the body, but also on the mind. We cannot expect our students to succeed in school if they are dealing with hunger or worried about where their next meal will come from,” said Moore, D-Middletown, in a press release after the passage.

“As a teacher, I saw firsthand the heartbreaking impact of poor nutrition and stress on my students' health and wellbeing. It's time we did something about it."

The National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program already provide students with low-cost meals at school, typically to the tune of $1.75 and $1, respectively. The cost to cover this in Delaware, projected over three years in the bill, comes at around $250,000 for each fiscal year, 2025 to 2027.

Shupe, R-Milford, thinks this proposal shows responsible stewardship in two ways.

“First, it ensures our most vulnerable children receive vital meal assistance, supporting their physical and mental development," he said in a statement. "Second, by carefully tailoring the bill's scope, we're maximizing the effectiveness of taxpayer dollars.”

Over in higher education, campuses could be joining Delaware's "Safe School Zones."

House Bill 311, led by primary sponsor Rep. Cyndie Romer, calls out violence on college and university campuses carried out with firearms. The bill looks to add these institutions to the Safe School Zone felony offense criteria — so that "any person who knowingly possesses a firearm, as defined in Title 11, while in or on a college or university facility or campus may be charged with this additional offense."

It found support in the House last week, at 24 votes to 16.

The draft legislation would add commissioned security guards to existing exceptions, like a constable or police officer. Otherwise, violation here would equate to a Class E felony.

This comes after tragedy rocked Delaware State University in late April, with the killing of Camay De Silva, a Wilmington teen visiting friends on campus. It also lands at a time when crimes reported by campuses across the country have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, according to federal data.

Delaware's vo-tech high schools come together to support new 'STEP' path program

Vocational school districts — New Castle County Vo-Tech, Polytech and Sussex Tech — applauded a new "Smart Transfer Enrollment Program" for their vocational workforce last week.

This STEP Path will enable Delaware apprenticeship students to apply their vocational time and experience toward college credits to obtain a college degree, according to a joint press release. It's possible due to a partnership announced in May between Wilmington University and the Delaware Department of Labor, allowing select apprenticeship programs at statewide Vo-techs to earn up to 42 college credits toward a bachelor’s degree.

"The Registered Apprenticeship programs offered at each of our county Adult Technical Centers are the proven model for learning a skilled trade and earning a highly valued industry credential, the Journeyperson Certificate," said Betsy Jones, Polytech Adult Education director, in a statement.

"The Wilmington University STEP Path Program recognizes the real-world value of these programs by providing graduates with additional career options. This is one more example of how registered apprenticeship pays dividends in our workforce and for our economy."

Delaware State's early childhood center honors scholars

Delaware State University's Early Childhood Innovation Center marked its first "Rising Up Together" ceremony last week — honoring over 100 Delaware child care providers earning credentials.

The center launched as an initiative to redesign Delaware’s early childhood education support model, according to Delaware State, funded with $30 million from the state, $10 million of which is from the American Rescue Plan. Work began in 2022, and the concept launched in summer 2023, while ground broke on a soon-to-come building.

These honorees were the first cohort of the initiative, having completed courses designed to equip them to deliver a higher-quality education experience to youngsters.

