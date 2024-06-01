Carrollton man pleads guilty to murder in 2021 killing of his newborn child

A Carrollton man charged with the murder of his infant son in 2021 pleaded guilty on Friday, according to the Carrollton Police Department.

Caleb Blake Brown was 17 years old when he was charged with the infant’s murder, according to a press release posted to the department’s account on X. The cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Brown was sentenced to 25 years in state prison, per the terms of his plea agreement.

The child, Emerson Ziesmer, was born in July 2021. Brown and the boy’s mother, who was also 17 years old at the time, took the 3-week-old baby to the emergency room at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano on Aug. 9 of that year after the mother noticed he had grown pale and saw bruising on his abdomen, the press release states.

The child was then transferred by helicopter to Children’s Medical Center of Dallas, where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed that the child had suffered multiple displaced ribs and a lacerated liver.

The subsequent investigation discovered evidence that Brown had been angry at the boy’s mother for keeping the baby and was concerned about his responsibility to pay child support.

Brown told police in September 2021 that he repeatedly threw the child into the air, causing him to hit the ceiling fan, and squeezed him when he came down while he was alone with the baby on the afternoon of Aug. 9.

Brown was arrested on Sept. 28, 2021, and charged with his murder. He is currently incarcerated at the Denton County jail.

“The Carrollton Police Department would like to thank all the members of the investigative team and the prosecutors of the Denton County District Attorney’s Office for their handling of this tough investigation,” the press release stated. “Our thoughts continue to be with the family of Emerson as they are still healing from their loss.”