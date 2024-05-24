Carroll school district sues Biden Administration, alleges Title IX changes harm students

The Southlake Carroll school district is suing the Biden Administration over changes to Title IX that add protections for gender identity and sexual orientation.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Fort Worth.

Theschool board voted unanimously on May 15 to authorize the Alliance Defending Freedom to file the lawsuit on the district’s behalf.

The lawsuit alleges that the district creates an environment “promoting the safety and flourishing of all students, but the Title IX changes would not allow the district to reach those goals.

“The federal government will stand in the way of Carroll ISD achieving those goals,” the lawsuit stated.

Title IX was enacted as part of the Education Amendments of 1972. It protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities.

The district did not immediately respond to an email from the Star-Telegram requesting comment.

The Alliance Defending Freedom said in a news release: “The Biden administration’s radical redefinition of ‘sex’ in Title IX upends our education system. Carroll Independent School District is right to seek to preserve safety and privacy for the girls — and all students — under its supervision,” said ADF legal counsel Mathew Hoffmann.

The lawsuit alleges that the new Title IX changes mean that schools will have to allow males who “identify as females” to enter girls locker rooms, restrooms and showers and play on girls sports teams. The changes are scheduled to take effect Aug. 1.

The new rules do not address allowing boys to play on girls sports teams.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is also suing the Biden Administration to block the Title IX rules from taking effect.

ADF is committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, marriage and family, and the sanctity of life, according to its website. The ADF secured Supreme Court victories, including overturning Roe V. Wade, allowing employer-sponsored health insurance to exclude birth control and blocking pandemic-era health rules, according to the New Yorker.

The lawsuit was filed shortly after the Department of Education notified district that it violated the civil rights of students who filed filed discrimination complaints.

The district said the Education Department did not provide finding of fact or specific details concerning the violations.