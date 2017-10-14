Carroll gets red card as 10-man West Ham draws with Burnley

West Ham United's Michail Antonio, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP)

BURNLEY, England (AP) — West Ham opened the scoring in the 19th minute before being forced to hold on for a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the English Premier League on Saturday after Andy Carroll's reckless first-half dismissal.

The striker picked up two quick yellow cards for elbowing James Tarkowski in the air, then barreling into Ben Mee moments later.

That left the Hammers with more than an hour to protect Michail Antonio's freak goal and it proved too much of a challenge. New Zealand striker Chris Wood pounced late to deny the visitors their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Antonio's opener at Turf Moor came after a muscular heave upfield from West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Antonio set off in pursuit but wouldn't have got near goal had Mee not misjudged the ball. Antonio was gifted possession and rounded goalkeeper Nick Pope to roll the ball into an open net.

Wood eventually salvaged a point in the 85th, rising to nod Johann Berg Gudmundsson's delivery beyond Hart and compounding Carroll's guilt.

After eight matches, West Ham has eight points, five fewer than Burnley which is undefeated in its last six league games.