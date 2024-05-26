Carroll Electric enacts Emergency Restoration Plan following severe weather in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Caroll Electric enacts its Emergency Restoration Plan after severe weather rolled through Northwest Arkansas on May 26.

According to a press release, more than 40,000 customers are without service. The company says it is using every resource available to restore power safely in the shortest time possible.

The release says internal crews are working towards resotoration. Contractors and neighboring electric utilites are being contacted to assist with restoration efforts.

The company says it has a systematic plan for restoring power as quicly as it possibly can. The essentials of the plan can be found here.

Outages can be monitered here.

The release says it will take multiple days to restore power in some areas. The company wants people to report their outages or fallen power lines if they have not yet done so. They can reported on the company’s website or by calling 1-800-9720 or by using the Carroll Electric app.

