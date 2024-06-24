Carroll County sheriff: Man who fired at deputies found dead after standoff

BROWN TWP. ‒ A man is dead following a standoff Monday afternoon with Carroll County sheriff's deputies just outside of Minerva.

Sheriff Calvin Graham confirmed around 7:15 p.m. that the man involved in the standoff, whom he declined to identify publicly yet, was found dead at a home in 9179 Metro St.

The man's age and other details were not immediately available.

Graham said deputies went to visit the man's home around 3 p.m. after concerned family members requested a mental health check on him. The man had sought mental health treatment previously, Graham said.

The man began firing at the deputies, damaging three sheriff's vehicles and forcing the deputies to take cover, he said.

The Canton-area SWAT team responded with Minerva police and other Stark agencies, and investigators blocked off the street around the residence. Stark County Sheriff's Office brought a drone.

Law enforcement then used tear gas and bean bag rounds to knock out the home's surveillance cameras but they did not fire any bullets, Graham said.

The man was later found dead inside of a self-inflicted gunshot, the sheriff said. The Carroll County coroner has just arrived.

Additional details are expected to be released Tuesday.

Minerva warned residents to stay away

The village of Minerva had warned residents in a Facebook post to stay in their homes and away from the area at one point Monday afternoon but later said it was OK to return.

"UPDATE: Area is safe for residents. Some police units will remain on scene for a while longer while the investigation is completed. Thank you for your patience," the post reads.

Investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrived around 7 p.m. Minerva police later left the scene.

A Repository reporter at the scene said it appeared as though family members of the man from the home had arrived.

