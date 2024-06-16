Carroll County Sheriff investigating structure fire deemed ‘suspicious’

GALAX, Va. (WFXR)– The Galax Fire Department deemed a structure fire on Pipers Gap Rd. as ‘suspicious,’ on Saturday, June 15.

According to the fire department, crews were dispatched at 8:04 p.m. to the 3200 block of Pipers Gap Road on a report of a structure fire. Units arrived to find a single-story wood frame structure with light smoke showing.

Personnel with the fire department reported smoke and heat coming from the basement, however, there was evidence that the fire had already been self-extinguished.

In response to the scene, the Galax Fire Department deemed the fire ‘suspicious in nature’ and contacted the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

(courtesy, Galax Fire Department)

