Carrabassett Valley hires new town manager

May 16—CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Garrett Corbin, a staff attorney for the Maine Municipal Association, will takeover as the new town manager June 17.

He will replace longtime manager Dave Cota, who is retiring in June.

The Select Board hired Corbin May 2 and approved a three-year contract Monday for $125,000 a year, Cota wrote in an email. He has been the town manager for 24 years and has been in town management for 47 years.

"It is a true honor to become the fourth manager of the Maine town that is nearest to my heart," Corbin wrote in an email. "I am wicked excited to bring my experience specializing in municipal policy and consensus building to Carrabassett Valley, helping to manage its future development and resilience efforts."

A nationwide search was conducted for a new town manager.

"Don Gerrish from Eaton Peabody (Consulting Group) led the search for the town," board Chairman Bob Luce wrote in an email. "I believe there were around seven candidates that we gave serious consideration towards."

Corbin stood out as a strong candidate, from his resume to working at MMA, and his familiarity with the community was an added benefit, Luce said.

Corbin, who splits his time between Coplin Plantation in Franklin County and Wiscasset in Lincoln County, was born in Bangor and graduated from Bangor High School in 2000.

Corbin's family has had a seasonal residence in the community since the late 1980s and he spent time on Sugarloaf during the winter months.

"The Board is excited for Garrett to become our next town manager," Luce wrote. "We also wish to thank Dave for the past 24 years that he has been our Town Manager, we wouldn't be where we are without his guidance. We feel fortunate to have had Dave and to get Garrett for this community going forward."

Corbin's resume is extensive, having served at different law firms. He has been a legal intern, legislative liaison and legislative advocate.

He has a bachelors degree from Boston University in Massachusetts, a masters degree from the Edmund S. Muskie School of Public Service in Portland and graduated from the University of Maine School of Law in Portland with a juris doctor.

