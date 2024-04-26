Carpool violator busted in Southern California despite ‘next level’ dummy

Using a dummy to drive in the carpool lane is an old trick that law enforcement is well aware of, but that didn’t stop a motorist in Santa Fe Springs from trying it anyway.

“We’ve gotta give it to them, the appearance is next level modeling but at the end of the day… plastic is plastic,” the California Highway Patrol posted on Instagram along with a picture of the mannequin.

A motorist driving in the carpool lane was caught using a mannequine as a passenger.

The unidentified driver may have gotten away with it, had it not been for another carpool lane violation.

A CHP officer actually stopped the vehicle for crossing solid double lines before realizing the driver and their plastic friend were the only occupants.

“The goatee was sharp … just a little too sharp,” the CHP’s post read.

Man arrested after fleet of stolen cars found at San Bernardino home

The driver was subsequently issued a citation for multiple carpool violations.

Some comments on the post likened the mannequin’s appearance to legendary rapper Snoop Dogg.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.