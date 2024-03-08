Carpentersville teacher charged after allegedly making ‘inappropriate comment’ to child at St. Charles rec center

A Carpentersville Middle School teacher/wrestling coach who allegedly made an “inappropriate comment” to a child in a locker room at Norris Recreation Center in St. Charles has been arrested on felony charges, law enforcement officials said.

Kevin D. Lee, 24, of the 500 block of Waterford Lane, South Elgin, is being held in the Kane County jail following the Feb. 26 incident for which he has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child, grooming and burglary, a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and the St. Charles Police Department said.

Lee was at the center “without authority,” according the release, but no other details were provided. It’s not known if he knew the child prior to the incident or why the burglary charge was filed.

Lee is being held in the Kane County jail while his case is pending, as required by state law, the release said. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 20.