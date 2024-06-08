Carpenters recruiting apprentices in Southern Tier

NEW YORK STATE (WETM) — Carpenters are looking for apprentices around New York State, including the Southern Tier.

The North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund is now recruiting apprentices until June 5, 2025, and has 50 open positions, according to the New York State Department of Labor. Those interested in becoming carpenters through this program must live in one of the New York State counties within the organization’s jurisdiction, and all of the Southern Tier falls within the jurisdiction.

Those interested in becoming apprentices must be at least 17 years old, pass a drug test, and attest in writing that they can physically perform all of a carpenter’s duties. Carpenters often work on scaffolds, in confined spaces, and in inclement weather, like snow, rain, cold, and heat. They also perform constant repetitive motions, climb and work from heights, lift items weighing upwards of 50 pounds, and stand and stoop for long periods of time. Interested apprentices will also need to attend required classes and have reliable transportation to classes and job sites.

Construction laborers recruiting apprentices in Southern Tier

Potential apprentices who meet all of the requirements must attend an in-person information session before applying. Sessions are held on the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. sharp. If the first Monday is a holiday, the session will be held the following Monday. Southern Tier residents can attend sessions at Carpenters Local 227, located at 181 Latta Brook Industrial Park Road in Horseheads. Be sure to arrive early; spaces are limited and late entry will not be allowed. Preregistration isn’t required, and attendees don’t need to bring anything. At the end of each information session, attendees will get a passcode that’s required to complete the online application.

Those interested in becoming carpenter apprentices who need help with the online application or who have questions should call the North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund at 585-436-1110 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.