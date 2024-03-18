Carowinds’ Fury 325 had improper weld on support beam, state confirms

North Carolina’s labor commissioner confirmed that an improper weld was to blame for last year’s fracture in a support column of the Fury 325 giga coaster.

State releases report on Carowinds ride’s cracked support beam

Commissioner Josh Dobson told Channel 9 that his department required Carowinds to put a new column in place instead of rewelding it.

Dobson also said Carowinds put measures in place to ensure the weld was correct and riders should be assured the park is taking their safety seriously.

“I feel comfortable with where we’re at,” said Dobson, R-Labor Commissioner. “To be honest with you, I’m pleased with the protocols that Carowinds has put in place. We will continue to do a very thorough inspection on our end.”

Carowinds said its rides undergo daily inspection.

In addition to checks by people, the park uses drones to ensure all rides are safe.

VIDEO: State releases report on Carowinds ride’s cracked support beam