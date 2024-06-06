Carolyn Jordan, first woman on Lubbock City Council, dies at 88

The first woman to serve on the Lubbock City Council has died.

Carolyn Jordan died early Wednesday, her family confirmed. She was 88.

Jordan made Lubbock history on May 2, 1972 when she defeated her male opponent Harvie M. Pruitt in a city council runoff election. She received about 52 percent of the vote to become the city's first councilwoman. In total, 28,764 voters turned out for that 1972 runoff.

According to Avalanche-Journal archives, Jordan was sworn in the next day at a simple but well-attended ceremony, during which a supporter placed a sign on the dais designating her “The First Lady.” She served until 1980.

Jordan’s successful campaign centered on opposing an electric rate hike that had already been passed on the first reading by the previous council, the A-J reported at the time.

“It’s a very special privilege to be the first woman elected to the City Council. I always wanted to be a pioneer and I guess I’m going to have the chance,” Jordan told the A-J at the time. “I hope to add a factor of considering people rather than institutions,” she added.

The City of Lubbock offered condolences in a statement Thursday, acknowledging Jordan's groundbreaking achievements.

"She shattered the glass ceiling of our local government when she became the first woman City Councilmember in 1972," the statement reads. "This groundbreaking achievement paved the way for future generations of women leaders, and Carolyn's contributions can still be felt today and will continue to shape our city for years to come."

Jordan, who was also one of the first women to graduate from the Texas Tech School of Law, told the A-J in 2010 she was not dissuaded by naysayers — both male and female — who said women didn't belong in public service.

"There were some women who said, 'I have an education like you do, but I don't think that's a job for women,'" Jordan said.

"Some of the younger people don't realize what it took to get there," she said. "A lot of women assume their qualifications will get them where they want to be, but that wasn't always the case."

Jordan said her path to becoming Lubbock's first councilwoman from 1972 to 1980 was wrought with challenges and limited expectations from men and women alike, according to the 2010 story. She recalled being a new councilwoman receiving an invitation to a party with other councilmembers set to honor a retiring officer at Reese Air Force Base.

"It made it very clear that it was a stag affair, but I was welcomed to come," she said.

Jordan said she opted to skip the event.

"And you could just hear the sigh of relief when I told them I couldn't attend the event," she said.

