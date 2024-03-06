Caroline Fairly wins Republican nomination for District 87

Caroline Fairly, daughter of Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly, won easily in the Texas House District 87 Republican primary Tuesday night, with 62% of the vote, on her path to be the youngest member of the next Texas legislature.

Caroline Fairly addresses the crowd following her primary victory in the 87th Texas Congressional District Tuesday night at Hodgetown in Amarillo.

Riding high-profile endorsements from former President Donald Trump, Governor Greg Abbott, U.S. Congressman Ronny Jackson, and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, as well as many local officials, Fairly received more votes than all three of her opponents combined. Cindy Bulla, a local Amarillo realtor, finished a distant second with 24% of the vote.

As she made her way to the podium, her dad congratulated her on winning her election.

“Our family has been so proud of not only how well she has done but how she did,” he said. “No matter what anyone has said, she did it the right way. I am so proud to introduce the person who will become the youngest ever elected to the Texas House of Representatives in November.”

After thanking all the people who voted for and supported her campaign, Caroline Fairly then credited her parents for instilling and developing the values that she has.

Members of the audience including Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley and former councilmember Howard Smith applaud Caroline Fairly following her victory speech Tuesday night at Hodgetown in Amarillo.

“They did not just teach us these values; they demonstrated them,” she said. “In their everyday lives, they showed us what it looks like to live by principle rather than circumstance.”

She then emphasized that she felt it was the time for conservatives of her generation to step up in politics. Following her speech, Caroline Fairly spoke about how it felt to be the Republican nominee at such a young age.

“I think a lot of it has to do with where my values are held in,” she said. “I think one it is time for conservatives from my generation to step up and lead to protect and promote these values and really to be clear where they come from is my faith. I believe that is what keeps me grounded and principled when I am talking about making decisions and next steps. I am so honored and thankful that I have this opportunity at my age, but I will tell you I think its frankly blessings from the Lord and I think its rooted in who I am and what I believe in.”

Caroline Fairly speaks to an attendee following her speech Tuesday night at Hodgetown in Amarillo.

Asked how her values will guide her decisions, Fairly said that they will guide every decision she makes.

“If my values are rooted in my faith, they are going to guide whatever committee I am on, whether I am debating or passing bills or talking to people who like or dislike me, “she said. "That is the crux of it all. That is what will guide every decision. I think this is very helpful because it keeps me grounded so that I am not as much tempted by these things that happen when it comes to politics.”

Fairly says that she is humbled that people have supported young leadership for the next generation.

“The reality is that our country is at a crossroads and Texas is at a crossroads," she said. “These Republican conservative values we need to fight and defend and promote them for the future of Texas, for the future of our kids and grandkids and the future of our nation.”

Alex Fairly (left stands with his daughter Caroline Fairly following her victory speech in the 87th District Republican Primary Tuesday night at Hodgetown in Amarillo.

When asked how it felt for his daughter to be chosen as the Republican nominee, Alex Fairly said that the whole family is proud of her achievement.

‘We are just really proud of how she ran, what she ran on, who she is, and the values she lives out. Win or lose, we just wanted her to do it well,” he added.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Caroline Fairly wins 62% of the vote in Republican primary.