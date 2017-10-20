Carolina's Kuechly voted top inside LB in AP rankings

NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina's Luke Kuechly has been voted the NFL's top inside linebacker in The Associated Press rankings.

The Panthers' playmaking star beat out Seattle's Bobby Wagner and Baltimore's C.J. Mosley for the No. 1 spot. The voting was done by Pro Football Hall of Fame member James Lofton and 10 AP football writers.

Kuechly earned the top spot Friday despite his history of concussion issues. But when healthy, Kuechly is one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL with 739 career tackles, nine sacks, 13 interceptions and five interceptions.

Kuechly received seven of 11 first-place votes in a 10-points-to-one-point system. He placed second on three ballots and third on one for 105 total points.

Wagner got the other four first-place votes and finished second with 91 points. Mosley was a distant third with 58 points.

