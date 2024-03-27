Carolina Beach police: Man charged with rape following nearly two-year investigation

Carolina Beach police have arrested and charged a man with first-degree forcible rape.

Scott Bradley Scohy II, 33, was arrested and charged on March 23 following an investigation with the Carolina Beach Police Department and the North Carolina State Crime Lab, according to a news release from Carolina Beach police.

The victim in the case reported a sexual assault, which occurred in June of 2022, according to the release.

Scohy is being held under a $500,000 secured bond in the New Hanover County Jail as of Tuesday.

No further details are available at this time.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Man charged with first-degree forcible rape by Carolina Beach police