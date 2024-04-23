Carolina Beach man facing charges from three law enforcement agencies after chase

A chase that began in Carolina Beach ended with a man being charged by three local law enforcement agencies.

At 6:45 p.m. on April 22, Carolina Beach police responded to a reckless driving call on Canal Drive in Carolina Beach, according to a press release from the town of Carolina Beach. The caller reported a reckless driver who had almost struck his vehicle head on.

Officers located the vehicle in the 300 block of Canal Drive and made contact with the driver, according to the release. During initial contact, a struggle ensued, and the driver fled from the area, leading to an officer pursuit throughout Carolina Beach.

The driver was identified as Briggs H. Smith, 39, of Carolina Beach.

Smith attempted to hit a police vehicle head on, according to the release. Briefly, he stopped the vehicle but refused to exit and then began fleeing again, striking a Carolina Beach Police vehicle. Police pursued Smith towards Snow's Cut Bridge, where officers with Carolina Beach police terminated the chase for public safety reasons.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident, and a deputy observed the vehicle speeding on Carolina Beach Road.

Carolina Beach police also coordinated with the Wilmington Police Department regarding the possible location of the driver. Wilmington police responded to the area, taking Smith into custody. During the arrest, Smith assaulted officers and resisted arrest, according to the release.

From the Carolina Beach Police Department, Smith faces charges of felony eluding arrest, fugitive order, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, hit and run, reckless driving, driving while license revoked, and resisting a public officer.

Smith faces additional charges from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, including reckless driving, two counts of failure to stop at a redlight, and driving left of center.

The Wilmington Police Department has also charged Smith with two counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner, assault on a government official, two counts of resisting a public officer, simple possession of a schedule VI substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and an open container of alcohol.

Smith was taken in front of a New Hanover County Magistrate and placed under no bond, pending extradition and additional bond for local charges, according to the release. At press time, he was being held in the New Hanover County Jail, awaiting his first appearance.

As of Tuesday, Smith's total bond amount was listed as $11,500, according to the New Hanover County Jail inmate search.

No further details are available at this time.

