Brezinski was arrested on Friday at his practice.

A Carolina Beach doctor has been charged with indecent liberties with a child and sexual offense in the first degree.

Damian Alexander Brezinski, 61, was arrested on Friday, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office inmate search. Brezinski was employed as a cardiologist at Island Cardiology in Carolina Beach.

Officers brought Brezinski into custody at 4:49 p.m. at Island Cardiology, located at 1328 N. Lake Park Blvd, Carolina Beach, according to a news release from the Kure Beach Police Department. Search warrants were also served at the medical practice and at Brezinski's home at 286 Seawatch Way, Kure Beach.

In 2019, Brezinski settled a civil case for "allegedly performing unnecessary procedures on patients at New Hanover Regional Medical Center," according to previous StarNews reporting. Brezinski and Wilmington Health settled the case for more than $244,000.

Brezinski was in the New Hanover County Jail under a $1.5 million bond as of Saturday. His next court date is scheduled for Monday.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Carolina Beach doctor charged with indecent liberties with a child