Carol Stream police search for missing man who exhibits 'dementia-like' symptoms

CAROL STREAM, Ill. — Police in the western suburbs are asking for help in the search for a missing Franklin Park man who officers say exhibits ‘dementia-like’ symptoms.

According to Carol Stream police, 49-year-old Rafael Aguilar Soto was last seen at around 11 a.m. on Thursday walking in the 900 block of Moccasin Court, in Carol Stream.

Officers say the missing man’s family told police that he is a Spanish-speaking individual who exhibits ‘dementia-like’ symptoms.

Aguilar Soto, who does not have access to a vehicle, is from Franklin Park, has family connections in Elmhurst, and is known to frequent public parks and Chipotle restaurants, police say.

The missing man, who stands 5-foot-7 and weighs between 120 and 135 pounds, has black hair and had a long black beard at the time of his disappearance.

Police say Aguilar Soto was last spotted wearing a brown hat, a yellow Timberland-brand hooded sweatshirt, a gray shirt, blue jeans, and brown construction boots. He was also spotted carrying a bible.

Authorities notified the public about the missing man’s disappearance in a news release shared on social media on Friday evening.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 49-year-old Rafael Aguilar Soto or those who may have seen someone matching his description are asked to contact the Carol Stream Police Department at 630-668-2167 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

