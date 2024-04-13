Carol Hagen announces bid for District 42 House seat

Apr. 12—GRAND FORKS — A veteran and former business owner has announced her candidacy for the state House of Representatives.

Carol Hagen, of Grand Forks, hopes to gain one of the House seats in District 42. She is a member of the Democrat-NPL Party.

"I love my home state with a passion that now has brought me to entering the political arena, as I hope to be a part of keeping it the great state that it is," Hagen said in an announcement sent to the Herald.

Hagen was raised on a farm/ranch near Bismarck, for a time attending classes in a one-room country schoolhouse. She graduated from Wilton High School.

After high school, she joined the Army, using the GI Bill to help pay for college and veterinary school. She graduated from NDSU in 1983 and Kansas State College of Veterinary Medicine in 1987. She also was in the Air National Guard in Kansas and later the North Dakota Army National Guard. She later went into full-time active duty in the Army.

She was a Veterinary Corps captain stationed at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in 1992 and bought a small animal private practice in 1994. She and her husband owned and operated Petcetera Animal Clinic from 1994 until 2018.

"We love being a part of the community and serving the people and their pets here," said Hagen. "With over 30 years as a veterinarian and 12 years in the military, I feel that I can offer a perspective that will benefit this community. I believe that we need compassionate common sense and fiscal responsibility in the North Dakota Legislature, and I hope to be a part of that."

District 42 generally includes far western Grand Forks, on the west side of I-29, along with a strip of land that reaches to Grand Forks Air Force Base. It also includes a thumb-like area that juts eastward into Grand Forks, between DeMers Avenue and Gateway Drive.