Carnival cruise ships blocked from Galveston port by Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Carnival Corp said on Friday that three of its cruise ships are unable to return to the Port of Galveston, Texas, which is closed ahead of Hurricane Harvey.

Two of the ships, the Carnival Freedom and the Carnival Valor, will head for New Orleans where they will pick up fresh supplies. Passengers will have the option of disembarking there, but Carnival advised them to not do so and said the ships will return to Galveston as soon as feasible.

A third ship, the Carnival Breeze, will extend its stay in Cozumel, Mexico, and begin sailing back to Galveston this weekend, the company said.

The next scheduled cruises on all three ships will be shortened and customers will receive refunds, the company said.

"We will continue to remain in close contact with port officials regarding their plans to re-open once the storm has passed," spokeswoman Christine de la Huerta said.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)