Carnival cruise ship responds to distress call, rescues 25 stranded people

SAN DIEGO (KSWB/KUSI) — A Carnival cruise ship responded to calls for help and detoured from its normal vacation route on Saturday to help two dozen people stranded at sea off the coast of Mexico.

Sailing from its homeport of Long Beach in Southern California, the cruise ship responded to a call from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Saturday about a small boat full of people who were stranded at sea in the area.

According to the cruise line, Carnival Radiance was sailing toward Ensenada, Mexico, Saturday afternoon when they got the call from the Coast Guard.

Carnival said the ship was then routed to the location provided and they were able to rescue all 25 people, including three children, who were stranded on a small boat. The Coast Guard said it also launched a small boat and helicopter to assist.

Carnival Cruise Line ship rescues 25 people stranded at sea off Pacific Coast (Photo Courtesy Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival said it then provided food, water and medical assistance to the rescued boaters, while a rendezvous was coordinated with Coast Guard officials.

The cruise line noted Carnival Radiance’s three-day cruise from Long Beach will remain on schedule despite the small detour to rescue the boaters in need.

