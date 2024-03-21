Carnegie Mellon student charged for allegedly watching female in university bathroom

Carnegie Mellon University police charged a student with invasion of privacy after officers say he peaked through a bathroom stall at a female in a campus building.

“Oh my gosh, he was going inside the bathrooms. That’s so scary,” said CMU student Grace Oalline.

According to the criminal complaint, a female student was using the restroom inside the Hall of Arts building along Tech Street on Feb. 22. She said she noticed a man down on one knee just outside the stall looking at her through the gap in the door and the stall wall.

When she called out to him, he ran out of the bathroom, according to the complaint.

CMU police identified the suspect as student Allada Rahul, 24. The report says Rahul was seen on surveillance pacing outside of Posner Hall and the Hall of Arts building around the same time of the alleged incident.

“If I personally was in that situation, I would just stay in the stall until he goes away and call campus police. You can text the police now in Pennsylvania,” said Oalline.

During their investigation, CMU police discovered a man matching the suspect’s description was seen back in November following women into a restroom in the Cohen University Center.

“That’s good. I’m glad he was caught,” said Oalline.

The police report says at first, Rahul denied going into the ladies’ restroom, then admitted to going into the building. He said he pushed a stall door, saw a frightened woman inside the stall, then ran from the restroom, according to police.

