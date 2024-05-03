Carlstadt police investigating after emaciated dog found dead in crate

Carlstadt police are asking the public for help finding information after an emaciated dog was found dead in a crate earlier this week.

Two police officers, along with Bergen County Animal Control Officer Veronica Scotti, responded to an industrial park on Commerce Boulevard in the borough for a report of a dead male dog shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, Chief Thomas Cox said in a press release.

After investigating, the officers found a small, brown dog that was "visibly malnourished" in a crate, the release stated. The animal appeared to be a boxer or mixed breed and did not have any identifiable tags or microchips.

More Bergen County news: Bogota homeowner clashes with insurance while trying to rebuild house struck by lightning

Police checked the surrounding area for any video footage or other evidence revealing the identity of those involved but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Carlstadt Police Department criminal investigation unit at 201-438-4810.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Carlstadt NJ police investigating after emaciated dog found dead