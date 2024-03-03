Carlson High School's top 2024 graduates
GIBRALTAR — Gibraltar School District announces the top 2024 graduates at Carlson High School.
Valedictorian
Name: Arianna Pate
Parents: Chris and Elizabeth Pate of Brownstown Township
Activities and honors: National Honor Society president; Student Council Executive Board secretary; varsity cross-country; basketball; track & field
Future plans: Study nursing at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Salutatorian
Name: Tilly Oppelt
Parents: Amanda Bennett of Rockwood and Randall Oppelt of Cincinnati, Ohio
Activities and honors: Varsity swim team captain; varsity rowing team captain; marching band section leader; National Honor Society; Marauder Captains
Future plans: Study medial sonography at the University of Michigan
Name: Evan Jones
Parents: Sean and Son Jones of Brownstown Township
Activities and honors: National Honor Society vice president; varsity basketball; varsity baseball; Marauder Captains
Future plans: Study kinesiology
Name: Bryce Gresham
Parents: Timothy and Jennifer and Gresham of Brownstown Township
Activities and honors: Student Council Executive Board president; National Honor Society Executive Board historian; Marauder Captains; varsity tennis; CTV News
Future plans: Study film television and media at the University of Michigan
Name: Bethany Sanders
Parents: Greg and Connie Sanders of Rockwood
Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Foreign Language Club; junior varsity tennis
Future plans: Study business administration through the accelerated six-year law program at the University of Detroit Mercy
Name: Quinn Burgei
Parents: William and Jill Burgei of Brownstown Township
Activities and honors: Executive Board treasurer of Student Council; Executive Board member of National Honor Society; Marauder Captains; captain of boys cross country team; captain of boys track & field team
Future plans: Study chemistry at Grand Valley State University
Name: Jack Hedke
Parents: Jeff and Beth Hedke of Gibraltar
Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Carlson Academic Honors (academic letter, silver pin, gold pin); President’s Volunteer Service Award
Future plans: Study computer science at Michigan State University
Name: Madelyn Fox
Parents: Kevin and Alicia Fox of Woodhaven
Activities and honors: Academic honors all four years; Marauder Captains
Future plans: Attend Washtenaw Community College and transfer to Wayne State University to study diagnostic medical sonography
Name: Ella Balogh
Parents: Jim and Jill Balogh of Gibraltar
Activities and honors: Marching band; Drama Club; National Honor Society; Marauder Captains
Future plans: Study data science at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Name: Jaya Roethlisberger
Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.
Parents: Ty Roethlisberger and Junita Bahroos of Rockwood
Activities and honors: Foreign Language Club president; National Honor Society; Robotics marketing team; Quiz Bowl Team; Marauder Captains
Future plans: Study architecture at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Carlson High School's top 2024 graduates