Carlson High School's top 2024 graduates

GIBRALTAR — Gibraltar School District announces the top 2024 graduates at Carlson High School.

Valedictorian

Pate

Name: Arianna Pate

Parents: Chris and Elizabeth Pate of Brownstown Township

Activities and honors: National Honor Society president; Student Council Executive Board secretary; varsity cross-country; basketball; track & field

Future plans: Study nursing at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Salutatorian

Oppelt

Name: Tilly Oppelt

Parents: Amanda Bennett of Rockwood and Randall Oppelt of Cincinnati, Ohio

Activities and honors: Varsity swim team captain; varsity rowing team captain; marching band section leader; National Honor Society; Marauder Captains

Future plans: Study medial sonography at the University of Michigan

Jones

Name: Evan Jones

Parents: Sean and Son Jones of Brownstown Township

Activities and honors: National Honor Society vice president; varsity basketball; varsity baseball; Marauder Captains

Future plans: Study kinesiology

Gresham

Name: Bryce Gresham

Parents: Timothy and Jennifer and Gresham of Brownstown Township

Activities and honors: Student Council Executive Board president; National Honor Society Executive Board historian; Marauder Captains; varsity tennis; CTV News

Future plans: Study film television and media at the University of Michigan

Sanders

Name: Bethany Sanders

Parents: Greg and Connie Sanders of Rockwood

Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Foreign Language Club; junior varsity tennis

Future plans: Study business administration through the accelerated six-year law program at the University of Detroit Mercy

Burgei

Name: Quinn Burgei

Parents: William and Jill Burgei of Brownstown Township

Activities and honors: Executive Board treasurer of Student Council; Executive Board member of National Honor Society; Marauder Captains; captain of boys cross country team; captain of boys track & field team

Future plans: Study chemistry at Grand Valley State University

Hedke

Name: Jack Hedke

Parents: Jeff and Beth Hedke of Gibraltar

Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Carlson Academic Honors (academic letter, silver pin, gold pin); President’s Volunteer Service Award

Future plans: Study computer science at Michigan State University

Fox

Name: Madelyn Fox

Parents: Kevin and Alicia Fox of Woodhaven

Activities and honors: Academic honors all four years; Marauder Captains

Future plans: Attend Washtenaw Community College and transfer to Wayne State University to study diagnostic medical sonography

Balogh

Name: Ella Balogh

Parents: Jim and Jill Balogh of Gibraltar

Activities and honors: Marching band; Drama Club; National Honor Society; Marauder Captains

Future plans: Study data science at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Roethlisberger

Name: Jaya Roethlisberger

Parents: Ty Roethlisberger and Junita Bahroos of Rockwood

Activities and honors: Foreign Language Club president; National Honor Society; Robotics marketing team; Quiz Bowl Team; Marauder Captains

Future plans: Study architecture at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

