As Carlsbad welcomes a new coffee shop, what's your favorite place for a cup of joe?

Morgan Phillips of Carlsbad has a unique view of the work world as both a student of business and marketing in college and manager of the new family business at 603 West Pierce Street.

The business on West Pierce is a familiar one for Carlsbad coffee drinkers as Hot Shot Espresso takes over for the former Java Nick’s.

Phillips, 19 and a 2022 graduate of Carlsbad Early College High School, is no stranger to the coffee business.

“I had also previously worked at a coffee shop for about a year previous to managing Java Nick’s,” Phillips said.

More: 'A light in a dark world': Carlsbad's Grizzly Bear's Fudge and Lemonade opens storefront

Hot Shot Espresso: New owners, new name

Phillips and her grandfather, Carlsbad businessman Don George, purchased Java Nick’s from former owner Nick Walker last June. The name change happened March 11.

“Business has been steadily increasing over time and we couldn't be more thankful for the support we have received from our community,” she said.

Hot Shot Espresso replaces the former Java Nick's at 603 West Pierce Street. The name change occurred March 11, 2024.

What does Hot Shot Espresso offer?

Phillips said espresso drinks, coffee, smoothies, protein lattes and shakes are just a few of the items offered along with cold brew, Red Bull infusions and soft drinks.

“Some of our most popular drinks are the vanilla protein shake, French vanilla nut latte, and the iced shaken espresso,” she said.

Phillips said future offerings at Hot Shot Espresso will include seasonal and specialty drinks.

More: Local coffee shops brace for Starbucks' impact

“We will also soon be offering coffee take out packs which offer up to 160 ounces of house coffee, including cups and other preferred add-ons which work great for company meetings,” she said.

Would you like a sandwich with your drink?

Phillips said Hot Shot Espresso offers breakfast options as well.

Customers can indulge in bagels, oatmeal, muffin tops, scones and breakfast sandwiches.

The sign that greeted Java Nick's customers now greets coffee drinkers at Hot Shot Espresso at 603 West Pierce Street.

Hot Shot Espresso honored by Carlsbad business community

March 14, the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors named Hot Shot Espresso Business of the Month, according to the Ambassador Facebook page.

Chamber Ambassador and businessman Aaron Jones, said Hot Shot Espresso offers the same great quality and service as previous incarnations of the business - Java Dave’s and Java Nick’s.

“The coffee is on point from the three I’ve had there,” he said.

More: Dunkin', Baskin Robbins dipping into downtown Carlsbad. Here's the scoop.

Hot Shot Espresso's days and hours

Phillips said the coffee shop is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The coffee shop is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday.

Vote for your favorite coffee spot in Carlsbad

The Current-Argus wants to know who has the best coffee. Please vote in our poll.

Think we missed a great spot? Send an email and brief note about your favorite spot for coffee, tea and treats in Carlsbad to reporter Mike Smith at msmith@currentargus.com.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Hot Shot Espresso opens in Carlsbad; Vote for your favorite coffee shop