Who is Carlos Galindo-Elvira, the new Phoenix city councilmember?

Carlos Galindo-Elvira was sworn into Phoenix City Council on Tuesday to replace Yassamin Ansari, who resigned last month to run for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Galindo-Elvira will represent roughly 200,000 residents in parts of downtown, Laveen and Estrella Village in the southwest portion of the city until at least November. He could serve up to a year if he wins the special vacancy election Nov. 5, but he pledged to not run for the full four-year term, which means he would depart at latest in April 2025.

He was appointed by six of the seven City Council members, including Mayor Kate Gallego.

Councilman Jim Waring voted against him but said it was nothing personal. Instead, he voted no because of his long-held belief the council should only appoint individuals registered as politically independent and who don't plan to run for full terms. Galindo-Elvira checked only one of those boxes.

Here's what you need to know about Phoenix's newest city councilmember.

From a small mining town

Galindo-Elvira was born and raised in Hayden, a small mining town about a 100 miles southeast of Phoenix near Winkelman. He and his family moved to District 7 about 20 years ago, he said.

Work history includes government, nonprofit agencies

Galindo-Elvira worked as an aide to Sen. Dennis DeConcini and as a voter outreach coordinator for the Pinal County Recorder's Office.

He served on the Hayden Town Council for 11 years off and on between 1987 and 2005, as a town councilman, vice mayor and mayor. The town's population sits just above 500 people. He helped craft anti-discrimination policies and make Martin Luther King Jr. a paid holiday while on the council.

His longest stint was at a regional health service organization, Valle del Sol from 1999 to 2016, working as the chief development officer. He launched statewide leadership programs and co-developed the African-American Leadership Institute.

In 2016, Galindo-Elvira transitioned to become regional director of the Anti-Defamation League. His work there included anti-hate advocacy and monitoring extremism.

Galindo-Elvira currently works as the director of community engagement and partnerships for Chicanos por la Causa, an organization founded to combat discrimination against Mexican Americans. There, he leads the organization's scholarship programs and helps develop partnerships.

Previously considered for the city's ethics commission

Galindo-Elvira was nearly appointed as a Phoenix Ethics Commissioner in December, but he dropped out at the last minute citing health concerns.

He told The Arizona Republic on Tuesday he underwent 28 physical therapy sessions and "many gym visits" so his health is now "good and ready."

"Bonus: I’m almost at dad bod status," he joked.

3 pledges

Galindo-Elvira made three pledges during his application for the appointment.

To not run for the full four-year term for District 7. To donate his council salary to nonprofits that help the community. To "protect and maintain the nonpartisan status of the district council office."

Focused on engagement, getting up to speed

Galindo-Elvira said his first priority would be learning the ropes and getting up to speed to best serve residents, after he was sworn in Tuesday.

He was in the office before 9 a.m. Wednesday, his first full day on the job. He met with City Manager Jeff Barton and was scheduled to attend new council member orientation.

Galindo-Elvira stressed a commitment to genuine resident engagement, saying he wanted to use culturally sensitive tactics and listen to their needs.

Taylor Seely covers Phoenix for The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com. Reach her at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or by phone at 480-476-6116.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Meet Carlos Galindo-Elvira: Phoenix's new city councilmember