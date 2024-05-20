Carlisle woman arrested after man stabbed at local hotel

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Carlisle woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend while arguing at a local hotel, police say.

April Chestnut, 41, is accused of stabbing the man in his sternum and assaulting him when the two were inside their hotel room, Middlesex Township Police said in the charges filed.

The incident happened at the American Inn, located at 1145 Harrisburg Pike, which police responded to Sunday after they were approached by the victim who reported he had just been assaulted.

According to the complaint, police learned Chesnut pushed the victim against a counter then hitting him in the head and scratching him before she stabbed him with a knife in the chest. The man had injuries consistent with being attacked, including puncture marks and scratches that were bleeding, police said.

Chesnut faces a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment.

Chesnut is currently locked up in Cumberland County Prison after failing to post her bail set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22.

