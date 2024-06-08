Carlisle Police locate missing 14-year-old boy

UPDATE: Alexander Sutton has been located safe and unharmed.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council and the surrounding communities for their outstanding efforts,” said Chief Amendola. “Additionally, I would like to thank our school partnerships, Concord-Carlisle High School, Carlisle Public Schools, and The Fenn School, for assisting with communications.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Carlisle Police is seeking assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Alexander Sutton was last seen around 2 p.m. on Friday. He is described as 6 feet tall and 135 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt, white socks, and slide-on sandals.

Alexander does not have a phone and frequently walks the trails near Great Brook Farm and the Kimball Farm ice cream stand.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carlisle Police at 978-369-1155.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

