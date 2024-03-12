Carlisle man accused of vandalizing, damaging former Harrison Twp. church indicted

Mar. 11—A man who reportedly threw rocks at 200-year-old stained glass windows and damaged a former Harrison Twp. church has been indicted.

Kurt Dougles Griggs, 44, of Carlisle, is facing two counts of burglary and one count each of vandalism (greater than $7,500), vandalism of a business (greater than $1,000) and criminal damaging, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

On Feb. 29, Montgomery County sheriff's deputies responded to the 3600 block of Wager Ford Road on a report of a person throwing rocks at the former church. The building has been converted into two apartments and a photography studio.

Deputies found Griggs at the scene, as well as extensive damage to the building.

Multiple windows were broken, including antique stained glass windows, and equipment, furniture and other property was damaged, according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit.

Small decorative items were reportedly throw onto the lawn and a vehicle in the parking lot had its windshields and windows smashed.

Grigs told deputies he broke into the building and destroyed the items because he heard a woman screaming and didn't find anyone inside, according to municipal court records.

He previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor desecration charge involving the Willow View Cemetery next to the former church. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail. He received 12 days credit and had 78 days suspeded and one year of non-reporting probation.

He also was ordered to stay away from the cemetery, to complete outpatient treatment and to commit no further crimes, according to a sentencing document.

Griggs is being held on a $50,000 bond in the Montogmery Conty Jail.